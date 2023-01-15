Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1.

In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.

As any wife would ask, she wants to know where he learned to fight like that. “Please don’t be mad. I’m a spy,” he tells her. But things will change now that she knows the truth, and when she’s used for undercover work, she becomes privy to the fact that the agency buys all the clothes. “We could sell these and pay for the plumbing,” she says. Watch the action-packed trailer above for more.

True Lies is inspired by James Cameron’s 1994 hit film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. In the CBS series, Harry is a first-class international spy for the U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen, is a language professor bored with her daily routine, who is shocked to learn about his double life.

Once Helen knows, Omega recruits her, and she impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga). She then joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure … all while keeping their adventures a secret from their three teenage children. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the couple’s emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.

True Lies also stars Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O’Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake.

True Lies, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, 10/9c, CBS