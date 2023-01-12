‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Reveals She Is Leaving Show

It’s the end of an era for Bravo reality series Southern Charm as long-time cast member Kathryn Dennis has announced that she is leaving the show.

Dennis, who has been a part of the series since it debuted in March 2014, revealed the news on Wednesday, January 11, as production is set to begin on the ninth season. The show, which follows the personal and professional lives of several socialites who live in Charleston, South Carolina, has been a big hit for Bravo and led to several spin-offs.

“What a wild ride it’s been!” Dennis said in a statement shared by Bravo. “Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine.”

She continued, “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to). Y’all watched me grow up, become a mom to two amazing children, and build friendships I’ll always treasure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Dennis started out as a recurring cast member in the first season before being promoted to a series regular for Season 2 onward, with her on-and-off again romance with cast member Thomas Ravenel becoming a main focus of the series.

She thanked fans for their support over the years, saying they “not only gave me the strength I needed to tackle it all but helped me realize that I wasn’t alone.”

“I’ll be carrying that love with me as I enter this next chapter of my life, away from the Southern Charm lens,” she added. “I’m thankful for Bravo, the producers at Haymaker and my Charleston cast mates for everything, and I’m excited for whatever comes next. If it’s anything like the last decade, it’ll be a memorable ride.”

Southern Charm, Season 9 Premiere, TBA, Bravo