Good Trouble is gearing up for Season 5 and with it the return of a familiar face in Maia Mitchell‘s Callie Adams-Foster, as you can see in the photo above.

Slated to premiere on Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform (and stream next day on Hulu), Good Trouble‘s fifth season will see Mitchell reprise her role as a guest star, featuring alongside returning stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart.

Once again focusing on the lives of twentysomething residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie, Good Trouble will see the roommates face their toughest obstacles to date as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other in order to navigate the next stage of their adulthood.

A spinoff of The Fosters, Good Trouble originally debuted in 2019, a year after the original show came to an end. The Fosters first premiered in 2013 and followed a teen Callie as she was placed into a foster home with a lesbian couple and their blended family of biological, adoptive, and foster children.

Good Trouble is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Cierra Ramirez. Meanwhile, Johnson serves as the series’ showrunner. Don’t miss the exciting new season as well as Mitchell’s return to her role in the upcoming episodes of Good Trouble.

Good Trouble, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, March 16, 10/9c, Freeform (next day on Hulu)