Willie Aames Pays Tribute to ‘Eight Is Enough’ Co-Star Adam Rich: ‘I’m Gutted’

Adam Rich, best known for playing Nicholas Bradford in the late ’70s sitcom Eight is Enough, passed away Saturday, January 7, at the age of 54. Now, Rich’s former on-screen brother Willie Aames, who portrayed Tommy Bradford, is paying tribute to his co-star on social media

In the post, Aames starts, “This morning Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich’s passing. I’m gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend.

He continues, “These last few years Adam had dreams of renewing his career. He was one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember. I can’t tell you how many parents have told me they named their first child ‘Nicolas’ after his Eight Is Enough character. The diminishing fraternity of kids that grew up in the golden years of family television has lost another of our own. I will miss him deeply. Rest ‘A.R.’ — You were the cutest TV kid of them all.”

On the ABC series, based on the family of newspaper columnist Tom Braden, Rich played the youngest brother of the eight Bradford siblings. Betty Buckley, who played Nicholas’ stepmom , shared her own tribute on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betty Buckley (@blbuckley)



Buckley writes, “Adam Rich was a light and my young pal for the four seasons I was blessed to work with him on Eight Is Enough. I adored him and loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so sweet, funny, fresh, and natural. He brought a lot of joy to all of us on the show and to our audiences.

“Adam and I have remained friends all of these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me. I am shocked by the news I received this morning of his death. Sending my love and deepest condolences to his friends and family. In recent years Adam dedicated himself to providing inspiration for others with mental and emotional illness. I will miss him greatly,” she concludes.

No cause of death has been released to the public.