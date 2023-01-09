‘School Spirits’ Teaser: Peyton List Is a Teen Trapped in the Afterlife in Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)

Paramount + has dropped the first teaser trailer for School Spirits, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, and starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List.

The eight-episode series follows a teen (List) trapped in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance with the help of other students stuck in limbo at their high school.

In the teaser, List’s Madison Nears is seen walking into a high school gymnasium where a teacher exclaims, “Welcome to The Split River High Afterlife Support Group.” Then, a student asks her “how did you die?” and we learn that Madison has left her cell phone somewhere on campus. Could this phone hold clues as to how and why she died?

Pretty Little Liars executive producer Oliver Goldstick will serve as showrunner, with the graphic novel’s Trinrud sibling duo penning the script for the pilot. The Trinruds are also on board as exec producers alongside Goldstick. Max Winkler (American Horror Story) is set to direct the pilot.

School Spirits comes from Awesomeness Live Action Studio, which focuses on budget-conscious young adult originals. The studio has previously developed To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Trinkets, and PEN15. The company’s executive VPs Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin will oversee production and development.

The School Spirits graphic novel is scheduled to be released in fall 2023.

School Spirits, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 9, Paramount+

