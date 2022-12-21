‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role

Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered Subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role.

As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.

Carpio’s Dr. Song is likely to be one of many changes for the popular medical series. This season’s fall finale saw Roiz’s Jack purchase a controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group, which suggests he will be setting up his own team as he rebuilds the hospital in his image.

Chicago Med, created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, launched in 2015 and premiered its eighth season on September 21, 2022. It’s the third series in Wolf’s Chicago franchise and focuses on the emergency department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and the doctors and nurses who work to save patients’ lives.

Carpio had her breakthrough role as Prudence in the film Across the Universe in 2007 and went on to play Valerie in Limitless (2011) and Shelby Prince in the Lifetime television series The Client List (2013). She most recently portrayed Rachel on the second season of ABC’s Big Sky.

Her other credits include CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i, ABC’s The Rookie, Netflix’s Bloodline, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, and CBS’ Stalker.

Chicago Med, Winter Premiere, Wednesday, January 4, 8/7c, NBC