What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2023
Hulu is kicking off 2023 with a fresh batch of new and returning titles in January.
While the platform makes way for the second season of the Hilary Duff-led How I Met Your Father, the library will also welcome newbie animated comedy Koala Man, the film The Drop, How I Caught My Killer, and The 1619 Project among others.
Below, get a full look at the slate of what’s coming and going from Hulu in January 2023.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in January:
January 1
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Even with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)
Are You the One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)
The Challenge: Complete Season 20 (MTV)
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)
Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (VBS)
3 Idiotas
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
A League of Their Own
A Troll in Central Park
Barbarians
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Breakfast Club
The Company You Keep
Couples Retreat
Dante’s Peak
Empire Records
Gamer
Heat
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
The Internship
Irrational Man
THe King of Comedy
Kingdom Come
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emporer
One Fine Day
Pearl Harbor
Predestination
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Prometheus
The Proposal
Real Steel
S.W.A.T.
Snatch
Someone Like You
Take Shelter
This Christmas
The Triplets of Belleville
Truth
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zeros and Ones
Zombieland
January 3
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia
Janaury 4
Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11 (ABC)
January 5
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere (FOX)
January 6
Bromates
January 7
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
House of Darkness
January 8
True Things
January 9
Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Alert: Series Premiere (FOX)
January 11
Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)
January 12
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
Riotsville, USA
January 13
The Drop (Hulu Original)
January 15
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)
Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)
A Kind of Murder
Paris, 13th District
January 18
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)
January 19
Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special (National Geographic)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
January 20
One Way
January 21
Dig
January 22
Happening
The Tax Collector
January 23
Accused: Series Premiere (FOX)
January 24
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: SEason 2A (Disney XD)
January 25
Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
January 26
The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
Killing County: Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedellics: Special (National Geographic)
January 27
The Deer King
Maneater
January 31
The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Love, Gilda
Baggage Claim
Voyagers
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in January:
January 14
Black Death
Compliance
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of National Lampoon
January 15
Being Flynn
January 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
January 28
A Cat in Paris
Ernest & Celestine
Permanent
January 29
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
January 30
American Assassin
Legends of the Fall
January 31
12 Dates of Christmas
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A River Runs Through It
The Age of Innocence
Anger Management
Aquamarine
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
Black Christmas
Can’t Hardly Wait
Carpool
Cast Away
Christine
Cliffhanger
Deck the Halls
Fools Rush In
Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla vs. Speacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Good Luck Chuck
Goodbye Lover
How I Live Now
The Hundred-Foot Journey
I Am Number Four
I, Frankenstein
Kollek
Layer Cake
Mamma Mia!
Meet Joe Black
The Mortal Instruments
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Bloody Valentine
The Net
Night of the Living Dead
The Nutcracker
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Person to Person
The Royal Tenenbaums
Santa Claus: The Movie
Santa Who?
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 5
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw: The Final Chapter
Say Anything
Second Best
The Sessions
Shanghai Knights
Snowglobe
Sommersby
Take This Waltz
Tootsie
The Three Stooges
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld Awakening
White Bird in a Blizzard
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan