‘Strange World’ to Hit Streaming on Disney+ Just in Time for the Holidays

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World is heading to Disney+ on December 23, just in time for holiday viewing.

The family-friendly animated movie is currently in theaters and currently has a 74 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

From the official logline: “Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.”

Strange World joins other Disney movies that premiered on the streaming channel before being released elsewhere, including Lightyear and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness .

The voice cast includes Academy Award- and Tony Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Emmy- and two-time Golden Globe-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker, and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME 100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things; and critically acclaimed actress, producer, director, and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.

Helmed by director Oscar winner Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon), Strange World is in theaters now.

Strange World, Streaming Premiere, Friday, December 23, Disney+