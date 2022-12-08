[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 2, Episode 10, “Holiday Hookah.”]

Abbott Elementary‘s midseason finale aired and with it came further complications for the Janine-Gregory dynamic.

A fan-favorite pairing among viewers, it’s a definite slow burn between Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams‘ characters, who have grown closer with each passing episode, but with several steps forward come some major steps backward it would seem. In the installment titled “Holiday Hookah,” Janine accompanied her friend Erika (Courtney Taylor) for a night out on the town as she kicked off the holiday break.

The only catch? Gregory and Ava (Janelle James) decided they were going to the same venue. It elicited an awkward reaction from Janine who felt uncomfortable letting loose in front of her colleagues. And the unspoken romantic tension between Janine and Gregory didn’t help matters as the pair awkwardly made eye contact across the room before he finally decided to sit and chat with her.

Ultimately, they did loosen up and hit the dance floor, but their obvious connection was stifled by the fact that Gregory is currently seeing Amber (Naté Jones). When they exited the club to get some air, a long-anticipated kiss seemed to be all but certain, but the ringing of Gregory’s phone stopped them short. When Gregory told Janine it was Amber, she bid him a happy holiday and walked away.

On her way back to the club, she ran into the friend Gregory had come with, Maurice, who complimented her, remarking on different things Gregory had told him about Janine. She seemed impressed, but it’s unclear if there’s something sparking between Janine and Maurice or she’s considering the fact that Gregory talks about her with friends outside of work.

Viewers aren’t given too long to ponder it all as Ava exited the club and invited Janine to join her and her boyfriend for the rest of the night. Considering this was the final episode of Abbott Elementary for the year, we can’t help but wonder, will Janine and Gregory finally get together when school’s back in session for 2023?

As previously mentioned, their romance is a definite slow burn, but how slow is too slow? Fans certainly had opinions as they took to social media to share their thoughts on the midseason finale:

JANINEGREGORY ALMOST KISS THE LONGEST 20SECS OF MY LIFE #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/Yo7Nj050th — jo (@fvmeros) December 8, 2022

kinda glad nothing happened between janine & gregory like an almost kiss is EXACTLY what i wanted and now she’s going to get with his friend and they’re gonna continue their beautiful slowburn with even more jealousy and pining pic.twitter.com/oLKT3a5M7y — chlo (@rinofcike) December 8, 2022

we’re not getting Janine and Gregory until the season 3 mid-season finale at the EARLIEST. Quinta is SICK. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/IupqiplqAa — DW. (@Dev_DoubleU) December 8, 2022

when janinegregory have to be at work throughout 2b and pretend That Night didn’t happen as they fight their true feelings for eachother … building up to the season 2 finale in which they inevitably kiss … oh the excellence #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/AbBTl67RHw — m (@cortaisies) December 8, 2022

#AbbottElementary Quinta said “Y’all are not getting that Janine & Gregory kiss this easy” pic.twitter.com/TGH3Ab5H7X — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) December 8, 2022

janine and gregory flirting and dancing! gregory calling janine beautiful! ALMOST SNOW KISS! this episode was everything #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/yYqessCmCB — christine (@ttabitha_tate) December 8, 2022

it’s the way gregory looked at her and the way janine leaned in #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/jTruZ7SGae — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) December 8, 2022

not me feeling the tension between Gregory and Janine through the tv screen #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/jDTNC061N8 — positiviTEA (@ksthoughtss) December 8, 2022

Do you think they’ll finally get together before Season 2 ends or will the slow burn continue between Janine and Gregory for the foreseeable future? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments section, below, and stay tuned for the return of Abbott Elementary when Season 2 picks back up in the new year.

Abbott Elementary, Winter Premiere, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9/8c, ABC