‘The White Lotus’: What Is Greg’s Plan for Tanya?

The White Lotus continues to deliver mind-bending twists in its second season, and the penultimate installment is no exception as fan-favorite Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) uncovered some pretty damning information regarding new friend Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) motivations.

As viewers will recall in Episode 5, Quentin and Tanya have a candid conversation in which he tells her about a cowboy he fell in love with while visiting the American West. Quentin says that although the man was heterosexual and in no way interested in him romantically, he’d do anything for the man 30 or so years later.

Already suspicious of her host in Palermo, Tanya does some snooping during a party Quentin throws in her honor. As Tanya peruses photos, she finds one of a young Quentin and what could only be a young Greg (Jon Gries), her husband. Both wearing cowboy hats, it’s easy to deduce that man Quentin talked about being in love with is Greg and the shady scenario Tanya’s found herself in is some kind of scheme.

The idea is further supported when Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is sequestered in a hotel room with a drunken Jack (Leo Woodall). When she tries confirming whether or not Jack and Quentin are actually related, Jack lets it slip that Quentin’s about to come into money and he’ll use it to help his friends.

Needless to say, something’s afoot. And while viewers may be nervous for Portia and Tanya, they can rest assured for now that the women are likely safe from death because they’re not currently at the White Lotus resort in Sicily, so they can’t be among the “multiple guests” who are found dead on the premises. At least not now.

The most likely possibility is that Greg wants out of the marriage, but not without a little payment. If he got Quentin to set up Tanya the way it appears in Episode 6, plying her with cocaine and fostering affection between her and the local drug dealer, they could be trying to prove she broke her prenup agreement.

If a prenup’s conditions are broken, Greg could be eligible for a payout should he decide to end the marriage. But could Tanya have a plan herself? She saw the old photo of Quentin and Greg but still proceeds to sleep with the drug dealer by the end of the episode. Will she swipe the photo and allege entrapment?

The situation would explain Greg’s behavior at the beginning of the season: He was angry about Portia being on the trip, and during whispered phone calls with an unknown individual, he said Tanya didn’t suspect anything about some mystery plan. It’s made to seem like a potential affair, but now the puzzle pieces are beginning to fall into place.

But could Greg’s plan be more nefarious? Is he going to attempt to have Portia killed? It feels less likely, but it isn’t entirely implausible. Hopefully, answers are on the horizon as we await the upcoming finale and Greg’s return to Italy. What do you think his plan is for Tanya? Sound off in the comments section and stay tuned for The White Lotus Season 2 finale on HBO and HBO Max.

