Zooey Deschanel to Go On Culinary Journey in Discovery+’s ‘What Am I Eating?’

New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel is set to embark on a culinary mission in the new Discovery+ series, What Am I Eating?, which is scheduled to premiere in early 2023.

As reported by Deadline, the series, which is inspired by ATTN:’s long-running social series, Your Food’s Roots with Zooey Deschanel, will follow Deschanel as she dives into “everyday food dilemmas” and “asks the tough questions about what Americans eat.”

“Whether in the supermarket or our own kitchens, Zooey will explore common food mysteries, revealing the shocking truths behind manufactured food,” the logline reads.

“I’m very interested in the modern food supply chain and process and in finding solutions to improve it for everyone,” said Deschanel in a statement (via Deadline). “I’m excited to learn more from chefs and culinary experts about the fuel we put into our bodies and debunk some common food mysteries that are out there.”

Deschanel has been open about her relationship with food in the past. She previously revealed she is allergic to eggs, dairy products, and soy and used to be a vegan. In an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard earlier this year, the Emmy-nominated actress said she is no longer a vegan, explaining she had to give up because she wasn’t getting enough calories due to her sensitivities to wheat and soy.

However, since hosting Your Food’s Roots and talking with various food experts and farmers, Deschanel has gone back to a vegetarian diet, noting that it’s hard to know where the meat came from.

“The main thing is it’s just so hard to know where meat is coming from,” she told People in 2020. “It’s so difficult to know if it was sustainably raised humanely raised. I really felt like I couldn’t be sure where it was coming from most of the time. So I stopped eating meat.”

Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, said on the new series, “We are excited to follow Zooey on her culinary mission to seek out the truth behind the food we put on our dinner tables. As a popular musician and actress who’s known for her fun personality, Zooey will inspire audiences to join her while she takes a closer look at the topics in each themed episode.”

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, TBA, Discovery+