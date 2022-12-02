Bode (Max Thieriot) is determined to not be like he used to in order to secure an early release on Fire Country, but that’s easier said than done.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 2 episode, he and inmate Rebecca (Fiona Rene) not only exchange stories about what led them to fire camp but also, while cleaning up at a scene, may have just come across the exact item that’s going to cause some trouble for his crew in “Happy to Help.”

“More fires get you out faster. Obviously that’s why we’re all here. But there are other tricks. Educational credits, good conduct — though you strike me more as a bad boy,” Rebecca remarks. But “I’m trying not to be,” Bode says, explaining, “my mom, she’s sick.” Sharon (Diane Farr) told Bode about her chronic kidney disease in the previous episode, and he promptly tried to get Manny (Kevin Alejandro) to make his case for parole. Manny, however, refused, reminding him that rules are rules.

Speaking of, “gotta follow the rules and get out of here,” Bode tells Rebecca, who wonders how a “momma’s boy” like him got there. “A whole list of things I didn’t get caught for and one thing that I did,” he explains, picking up a watch and putting it in the bag he’s carrying.

Watch the clip above to see Rebecca explain how she ended up in prison.

We first saw Rebecca in Episode 4, “Work, Don’t Worry.” After overhearing her say “fire camp’s like a vacation compared to practicing law,” Bode approached her about looking at Freddy’s (W. Tre Davis) case since he was falsely accused and took a bad plea deal.

In this week’s “Happy to Help,” Bode’s crew is accused of stealing a designer watch from a fire mop up, and the crew responds to a high-stakes call about an extremely dangerous gas leak.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS