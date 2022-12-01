Bradley Whitford and Kate Burton return in Echo 3 Episode 4, coming out Friday, December 2 on Apple TV+. This is the first episode after the rescue thriller premiered with Episodes 1-3 on November 23.

In the TV Insider exclusive above, Michiel Huisman‘s Prince delivers an intriguing surprise to his father and the senator.

In the scene, back in the States and starting to move on from the situation in South America, Prince reveals he’s interested in exploring a run for an open senate seat and asks for advice from Burton’s politician. Whitford’s Eric is excitedly taken aback by the news. “Woah! That’s how you make history, kids. Got a future president right here,” he exclaims.

Elsewhere in Echo 3 Episode 4, Bambi (Luke Evans) loses the guerilla’s trail and reacquaints himself with whiskey, and Prince continues to recover from his wounds and starts putting the South America mess behind him.

Echo 3 tracks Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi, and her husband, Prince — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her. How will Prince running for a senate seat help the hunt for his wife?

The Apple TV+ drama is set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war and features English and Spanish dialogue and also stars Martina Gusmán as Violeta, a prominent political columnist.

Featured actors are James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, and Juan Pablo Raba. Echo 3 is also based on the award-winning series When Heroes Fly, created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

Echo 3, Fridays, Apple TV+