Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice continues to whittle down its Season 22 competition as it prepares for the Semifinals, unveiling the Top 8 performers moving on after this week’s Top 10 performances.

Under the watchful eye of their coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello, team members took to the stage for a shot at the next tier of the competition. As the week kicked off the remaining singers included Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, and Kim Cruse, Team Gwen’s Kique and Justin Aaron, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Blake’s bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, and Rowan Grace.

Following the live Top 10 performances on Monday, November 28, it was unveiled the next day that the bottom three performers of the week were Kim Cruse, Kique, and Rowan Grace. Only an Instant Save could prevent one of them from going home and help them advance to the Semifinals.

Ultimately, it was Kim Cruse who was saved, leaving Kique and Rowan Grace to head home. That means, heading into the next week of the competition, The Voice‘s Top 8 consists of Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Justin Aaron, Morgan Myles, bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape.

While only time will tell which performers will make it onto the finals, we’re taking a look back on this week’s best performances. Below, scroll through for a peek at our Top 5 picks, and let us know which moment you enjoyed the most in the comments section, below.

Bodie performs JVKE’s “golden hour”

Morgan Myles sings Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”

Kim Cruse performs Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain”

Parijita Bastola sings Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Omar Jose Cardona performs Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is”

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC