7 Thanksgiving Recipes From Fan-Favorite TV Chefs and Foodies

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with friends and family, sharing reasons to be grateful, reckoning with the realities of our country’s past, and — of course — stuffing our faces with stuffing.

If dried-out turkey meat and lumpy mashed potatoes aren’t whetting your appetite, though, try some of these dishes from chefs and foodies from around the TV dial. From a Top Chef star’s top turkey tips to a domestic doyenne’s peak pumpkin pie, these recipes are already making us line up for seconds.

Padma Lakshmi’s Slow-Roasted Turkey

Top Chef and Taste the Nation host Padma Lakshmi packs citrusy, spicy flavor into her roast turkey, and she keeps the bird juicy with a buttermilk brine and slow roasting. Another pro tip? Lakshmi told NYT Cooking she cooks her turkey overnight to free up oven space for other Thanksgiving dishes. (Get the recipe.)

Kristen Kish’s Roasted Beets and Charred Green Beans

Kristen Kish, winner of Top Chef Season 10 and co-host of Iron Chef: The Quest for an Iron Legend, explained to Food & Wine that this salad draws on her experience eating jarred pickled beets and green bean salad as a kid. (Get the recipe.)

Marcus Samuelsson’s Berbere-Roasted Carrots with Oranges

Marcus Samuelsson, the award-winning chef and frequent Chopped judge, brought this carrot recipe to Today’s “United Sides of Thanksgiving” segment this year. He wrote on Today.com that berbere is “a staple in any Ethiopian home” but also “extremely simple to make in a pinch when you have a big family to feed.” (Get the recipe.)

Bobby Flay’s Roasted Acorn Squash with Fall Spices and Toasted Hazelnuts

In the same segment, longtime Food Network star Bobby Flay shared a recipe for roasted acorn squash that made it to his restaurant Amalfi in Las Vegas. “You don’t need a candle — your room is gonna smell delicious from all these spices,” he said on Today. (Get the recipe.)

Samin Nosrat’s Herby Fried Shallot and Bread Crumb Crunch

In this NYT Cooking video, Salt Fat Acid Heat host Samin Nosrat presented three condiments that will “gel really beautifully” with a Thanksgiving meal — including this topping, her favorite of the three, which she says “you can sprinkle basically on top of anything to make it more exciting and delicious.” (Get the recipe.)

Gordon Ramsay’s Potato And Butternut Squash Gratin With Crispy Shallots

If Flay’s squash and Nosrat’s shallots don’t do it for you, perhaps you’ll appreciate this recipe combining both of those ingredients. “Making sure the potatoes and squash are just-cooked before you layer them takes the guesswork out of this classic baked potato dish and ensures that it is always creamy with a nice bite,” said Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef’s Gordon Ramsay. (Get the recipe.)

Martha Stewart’s Deep-Dish Pumpkin-Meringue Pie

MarthaStewart.com rightly said that this pie has “major curb appeal,” thanks to its voluminous meringue. And of course, Martha Stewart breaks out the kitchen torch in the video above to finish the pie off with a bruléed top. “This is like magic when you brown the meringue like this,” she says. (Get the recipe.)

