‘Silk: Spider Society’ & More Sony-Based Marvel Shows Ordered at Prime Video

Isaac Rouse
Comments
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Angela Kang attends as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) presents the 47th annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)
Araya Doheny/Getty Image

Prime Video has announced it has ordered a bevy of live-action television shows based on Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, which includes Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

The first series to be produced under the deal will be Silk: Spider Society, with The Walking Dead alum Angela Kang serving as the showrunner. Kang developed the series with Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen,” said Kang in a statement. “Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters, and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” said Lord and Miller.

Added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, “we can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon.”

Based on characters created by comics writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

'The Walking Dead' Boss Angela Kang Teases 'A Lot of Danger' in Series Finale
Related

'The Walking Dead' Boss Angela Kang Teases 'A Lot of Danger' in Series Finale

Kang is a Korean-American television writer and producer currently serving as showrunner on TWD and is executive producing its untitled Daryl spinoff.

Angela Kang

Chris Miller

Phil Lord

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Buttrey on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show’s Writers As Sam Buttrey Loses Controversial TOC Game 3
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo
2
Patrick Dempsey Responds to Rumors of a New Series With Ellen Pompeo
Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, and Jerry Seinfeld
3
Jon Stewart & Jerry Seinfeld Speak Out on Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue
Bride in 'The Masked Singer'
4
‘The Masked Singer’s Bride: ‘I Wanted to Be Something Opposite of What You Would Expect’
Candace Cameron Bure
5
Candace Cameron Bure Responds to ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comment Backlash