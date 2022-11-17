‘Silk: Spider Society’ & More Sony-Based Marvel Shows Ordered at Prime Video

Prime Video has announced it has ordered a bevy of live-action television shows based on Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, which includes Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

The first series to be produced under the deal will be Silk: Spider Society, with The Walking Dead alum Angela Kang serving as the showrunner. Kang developed the series with Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen,” said Kang in a statement. “Angela is a pro’s pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She’s also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters, and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon’s story to the world,” said Lord and Miller.

Added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, “we can’t wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon.”

Based on characters created by comics writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

Kang is a Korean-American television writer and producer currently serving as showrunner on TWD and is executive producing its untitled Daryl spinoff.