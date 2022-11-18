Ohio State vs. Michigan Football Feud Explored in ‘RIVALS’ Documentary

It’s one of the most storied and intense rivalries in all of football: Michigan vs. Ohio State.

The teams first played each other in 1897, and have played almost annually since 1918. Michigan leads the all-time series 59–51–6. The No. 5 Wolverines snapped No. 2 Ohio State’s eight-game winning streak with a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor last year.

Both teams are in the College Football Playoff hunt again this year, and they’ll no doubt have an impact who’s playing for the national championship.

Before the teams meet on Saturday, November 26, for the 118th time, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tennis Channel Studios present RIVALS, an exploration of the coaches, players, big moments and more that have made the MU-OSU series legendary.

From the “Snow Bowl” in 1950 to the “Ten-Year War” between coaches Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes, the 2006 “Game of the Century” and the recent clashes between Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes and Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, RIVALS looks at the schools’ long-held hostility both on and off the field.

RIVALS includes perspective from former players Dan Dierdorf, Keith Byars and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin; broadcasters Rich Eisen and Joel Klatt; historians Jack Park and John Bacon; and veteran journalists who’ve covered the games throughout the years.

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons—who was born in Michigan but is an ardent Buckeyes fan—narrates the two-hour documentary.

RIVALS debuts on Tennis Channel and has airings throughout November across the Bally Sports regional sports networks, Bally Sports+, Marquee Sports Network and YES Network, along with Sinclair broadcast stations. RIVALS will also air on Big Ten Network Wednesday, November 23, at 11/10c and Thursday, November 24, at 8/7c.

RIVALS, Sunday, November 20, 7/6c, Tennis Channel (check for additional airings in your local area).