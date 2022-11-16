Dancers are getting a second shot at their careers in Netflix‘s Dance Monsters, a new competition series that TV Insider can exclusively reveal will premiere December 16. The new reality competition series is judged by singer/dancer Ne-Yo, social media star Lele Pons, and the UK’s top street dancer Ashley Banjo, while Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls serves as host.

In Dance Monsters, amateur performers are strapped with cutting-edge motion capture technology — and in a monster twist, perform for judges on stage as CGI avatars. Netflix says it’s sure to be a “super feel good show” that gives dancers whose careers have been put on hold a second chance to chase their dreams, rediscovering their confidence in the process. On the line for the winner is $250,000.