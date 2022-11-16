Trump 2024 Run Was Predicted by ‘The Simpsons’ in 2015

D’oh! Subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

Once again, The Simpsons has proved prescient, as the long-running animated series correctly predicted that Donald Trump would run for president in 2024, back in 2015.

After Trump announced he would be running for office for a third time on Tuesday (November 15) night, The Simpsons producer Al Jean took to Twitter to share an image from a 2015 episode of the multi-time Emmy-winning series. In the picture, Homer is seen flying through the air as a “Trump 2024” campaign sign stands in the background.

“As predicted in 2015,” Jean wrote alongside the image, which comes from a short that was released on YouTube, titled “Trumptastic Voyage.” The mini-episode sees Homer embark on “an extraordinary journey” after “a close encounter with Donald Trump’s hairpiece.”

This isn’t the first time The Simpsons has predicted the future and not the first time it’s made a prediction regarding Trump. Many fans believed that the Season 11 episode “Bart to the Future,” which aired in 2000, predicted Trump’s run for presidency. In the episode, Lisa says, “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget cut from President Trump.”

The show has also made scarily accurate predictions in other areas, including rigged voting machines, Disney’s takeover of 21st Century Fox, The Rolling Stones continuing to tour into old age, and a mutated three-eyed fish, among others.

Former president Trump, who is currently under several criminal investigations, confirmed his intentions to run on Tuesday, stating, “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.” After vowing to beat President Joe Biden in 2024, he said, “America’s golden age is just ahead.”

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox