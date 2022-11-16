Dan Lembo Dies: ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ Contestant Was 75

The Tribe Has Spoken Subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Dan Lembo, who was a contestant on the 21st season of Survivor in 2010, has died. He was 75.

Survivor fans became aware of Lembo’s death following the recent passing of Survivor: The Amazon contestant Roger Sexton, who died on October 26. An online obituary reveals Lembo passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his Manhattan home. A cause of death was not given.

Lembo was 63 when he appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua, a season that saw two tribes divided based on their ages. Lembo was part of the Espada tribe, which included contestants aged 40 and over. A memorable moment featuring Lembo happened early in the season when his tribemate Holly Hoffman dunked his expensive alligator shoes into the ocean after a disagreement.

Despite that rough start, Lembo was well-liked by his fellow contestants and made it to the final five, eventually being voted out on Day 37. Fans remember him best for an emotional scene with his son during the loved ones’ visit, his fiery jury speech, and the funny image of him sitting on a giant chair in a reward challenge inspired by Gulliver’s Travels.

“I didn’t play Survivor for money. I wanted the adventure,” Lembo told People after he was eliminated. “I’m the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, ‘I could do that.’ So I wanted to be part of this crazy game — and I did pretty well, I’d say! I made it really far.”

According to his obituary, Lembo was born in Brooklyn on November 7, 1946. He attended New Utrecht High School in Bensonhurst and continued his education at Brooklyn College, where he graduated in 1969. His occupation during Survivor was listed as a real estate executive.

His loved ones described him as “a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant” who “loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old… Daniel will be remembered as a friend to all and a father to two.”

He is survived by his sons, Matthew and Michael, their spouses, five grandchildren, and former wife, Barbara.

