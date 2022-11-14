‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit

Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere.

Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if you’re not up for the full-on horror experience at the theater — where you can’t take breaks as needed — you can instead catch the film in the comfort of your own home for free — assuming you’re a Paramount+ subscriber. Otherwise, you can stream it on VOD on various platforms like Amazon, starting the same day.

The film hit number one at the box office during its theatrical premiere weekend on September 30, crushing the competition and becoming the highest-grossing horror film of 2022. Made on a small budget of $17 million, Smile has already earned over $200 million at the box office globally over the past 6 weeks.

The film stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, who finds herself trapped in a terrifying situation after a therapy appointment with a patient goes very wrong. Similar to 2015’s It Follows, once you see it, it’s probably too late.

The official logline for the movie reads: “After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.”

Watch the trailer below:

Smile is a Temple Hill production, written and directed by Parker Finn. The film is produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno, and executive-produced by Adam Fishbach.

If you need a good winter scare, be sure to tune in, but beware — smiles in your direction may feel slightly more menacing post-viewing.

Smile, Streaming Premiere, Tuesday, November 15, Paramount+