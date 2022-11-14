Christina Applegate had some sweet support during her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis in 2021. The actress, who is set to appear in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Dead to Me, releasing Thursday, November 17, was joined by several of her colleagues, both old and new, for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, November 14.

The actress was originally supposed to receive her star in 2020, but due to the pandemic, Applegate’s ceremony was delayed, leaving it to take place days away from the debut of Dead to Me. Before the presentation of her star, Applegate was honored by her Married… with Children costars Katey Sagal and David Faustino.

Also on-site for the ceremony were Applegate’s Dead to Me colleagues, costar Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman. Together, they honored Applegate’s career and star unveiling with excitement and plenty of emotions. Following remarks from her friends, Applegate took to the podium with help from Sagal, who stayed close while the actress delivered her acceptance speech that gave thanks to her daughter for being so supportive.

Applegate said, “the most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Watch the actress's moving ceremony above.

