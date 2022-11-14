‘A Christmas Story’ House Goes Up For Sale in Cleveland

Want to own a piece of cinema history? Well, now is your chance, as the iconic house from the beloved holiday movie A Christmas Story in Cleveland is up for sale.

In 2004, film buff Brian Jones purchased the property on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, where Ralphie and his family lived in the cult classic film. Jones bought the house on eBay for $150,000 and turned it into a museum celebrating A Christmas Story. But now the superfan is selling it, including the Bumpus House next door and the gift shop across the street.

The sale is being handled by Hoff & Leigh real estate but there is currently no idea of what price Jones wants for the house and surrounding properties. Those interested in buying can check out the listing at www.achristmasstoryhouse.com/forsale/.

“You’re looking at pretty much the most natural, holiday-themed house and museum in the world,” reads the listing. “Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you’ll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

A Christmas Story is returning for a long-awaited sequel on Thursday on HBO Max, with A Christmas Story Christmas. The film will see Peter Billingsley returning as Ralphie, now an aspiring novelist, who receives a dreaded phone call during Christmas 1973, telling him that his father has passed away.

“It’s the passing of Ralphie’s father [Darren McGavin, who died in 2006] that calls him home,” Billingsley said in a previous statement. “To honor his old man, Ralphie brings his own wife (Erinn Hayes) and their two kids to Hohman, Indiana, to have a magical holiday just like the ones he recalls.”

A Christmas Story Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, November 17, HBO Max