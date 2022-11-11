Chrissy Metz to Star in Detective Drama ‘Help Me Rhonda’ for NBCUniversal

This Is Us alum Chrissy Metz has landed her next series, and once again, it’s a drama revolving around siblings.

According to Deadline, Metz will lead and executive produce Help Me Rhonda, which has a script plus penalty commitment at NBCUniversal. Based on James Patterson and Candice Fox’s best-selling novel 2 Sisters Detective Agency the series centers on Rhonda Bird (Metz), a brash public defender, and Barbra Ann “Baby” Bird, the privileged teenage sister she never knew she had.

The drama follows the two sisters are they reluctantly take over their late father’s private detective agency. As they help their father’s former clients, Rhonda and Barbra soon begin to uncover the truth about who their father really was.

Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are behind the series, in association with James Patterson Entertainment, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions, Cathy Konrad’s Tree Line Film, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series is being developed by NBCU’s consolidated entertainment content division; a decision has yet to be made on whether the potential series would land on NBC or on streamer Peacock.

“Can’t wait to let these beautiful Birds fly! Excited to traverse this wild world and grateful to everyone involved who are making it possible,” Metz posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, November 11.

Metz’ former This Is Us co-stars shared their excitement over the news, with Mandy Moore commenting, “Yayayaya, @chrissymetz!! Can’t wait to watch you shine.”

Fellow This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan added, “OH YEAH!,” while Jon Huertas added, “Congrats, girl!”

Metz played Kate Pearson in the hit NBC drama series from 2016 to 2022, which earned her nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Her other credits include American Horror Story: Freak Show, My Name is Earl, and Superstore. She’s also appeared in films such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018) and Breakthrough (2019).

