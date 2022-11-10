‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel

Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series.

The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”

Said Brock Akil in a statement, “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

Added Renate Radford, Vice President, Overall Deals, Netflix, “We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, Forever. Mara’s creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story. We look forward to bringing the series to a global audience.”

Joining Brock Akil as executive producers on the drama are Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, and Erika Harrison.

Blume’s novel was previously adapted as a TV movie for CBS in 1978 and starred Stephanie Zimbalist, Dean Butler, John Friedrich, Beth Raines, and Diana Scarwid.