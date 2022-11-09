‘Yellowstone’: Country Star Lainey Wilson Teases Acting Debut in Season 5

Yellowstone returns for Season 5 on Sunday, November 13, and there’s plenty for country fans to look forward to when it returns.

Country music star Lainey Wilson, whose music has been used previously in the show, will make her acting debut in the premiere episode with a guest-starring role as a musician named Abby. And now she’s opening up about what it was like filming the series.

“I’m pretty much getting to be myself,” Wilson said in a recent interview with Fox. “I’m getting to wear my bell bottoms, I’m getting to sing my songs.

She continued, “Taylor Sheridan, the writer and producer of the show, called me back in February… and said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I said, ‘If that means I get to share my music, you’re dang right, let’s do it.'”

But did she get to interact at all with iconic actor Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton? Wilson lamented, “I didn’t get a chance to meet Kevin. We were actually in some of the same scenes, but they kind of put him in and pulled him out ’cause he’s a busy man. He’s in the entire show, so they’ve got so many scenes they gotta get with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilsonmusic)

But that doesn’t mean Wilson was lonely on set. She noted how welcoming the cast was.

“I became good friends with Beth, Kelly Reilly. She’s a spitfire, but she’s also one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” she said. “And I became friends with a lot of them. I mean they welcomed me with open arms… and they just made me feel comfortable.”

Yellowstone, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, November 13, 8/7c, Paramount Network