‘The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special’: See Stars Fire Up a Storm (VIDEO)

Roku’s The Great American Baking Show will be bringing a celebrity holiday special to viewers this season.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will judge the special, set to debut in time for Christmas. And with contestants like Chloe Fineman, Marshawn Lynch, D’Arcy Carden, and more, The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday is sure to be a fun time. In the trailer for the special above, co-hosts Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry welcome the amateur bakers into in the iconic tent for a spectacular special.

Roku teases the celebrities will “fire up a holiday storm, as they whisk, bake, and fake their way to impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.” Competing for the coveted cake stand and the title of Star Baker are Saturday Night Live cast member Fineman, Oscar-winner Nat Faxon, Emmy-nominee Carden, social media star Liza Koshy, Superbowl winner Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Joel Kim Booster. The group will “put on their aprons and turn on their ovens” for this one-time-only event.

In the footage above, we get to see the guest stars fumble around in the kitchen, with Lynch even asking, “How you turn this damn stove on?” Check out the trailer above and catch the special when it premieres this holiday season.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special, Series Premiere, The Roku Channel, TBA