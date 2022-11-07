Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ & ‘The Watcher’ Get New Season Orders at Netflix

Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off Monster and The Watcher. The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on Monster along with Eric Newman on The Watcher are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world,” Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV of Netflix, said in a statement. “The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations, and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the Monster and Watcher universes.”

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story broke a Nielsen record as the seventh most viewed streaming program in the United States in a single week and has held the top spot on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for three consecutive weeks. The future installments of Monster are slated to “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.”

Along with Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald as Jeffrey’s parents Lionel and Shari Dahmer. Michael Learned plays Catherine Dahmers, and Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland.

Alongside Jennifer Coolidge, The Watcher also stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, and Luke David Blumm.

Executive producers of The Watcher‘s first season include Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Bryan Unkeless, Paris Barclay, Naomi Watts, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, and Scoop Wasserstein.