‘Stranger Things Day 2022’ Official Schedule & Lineup

Sunday, November 6, marks the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana, back in 1983, which also makes it officially Stranger Things Day.

Netflix will be celebrating this year’s Stranger Things Day with a series of events, including new and exclusive content, live fan experiences, virtual and in-person special screenings, and limited edition merchandise available online and in brick-and-mortar stores around the world.

The streamer has now officially revealed the schedule and lineup for Sunday’s activities, which kicks off at 12 am PT. Theatrical screenings of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 will be taking place throughout the day in various cities across North America, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Dallas, Detroit, Seattle, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more.

For those that can’t attend a screening in person, they can join a virtual Stranger Things watch party on the gaming platform Roblox at 11 am PT. Audiences will be able to watch the first episode of the hit series and interact with the immersive world of Hawkins like never before.

Throughout the day, there will be news and debuts from across the Stranger Things universe, from gaming to new merchandise drops to never before seen photos and surprise reveals about the upcoming season. Fans can follow along on the Stranger Things social media accounts on Twitter @Stranger_Things, Instagram @StrangerThingsTV and Facebook @StrangerThingsTV.

Meanwhile, at the Stranger Things Experiences and Official Stores, fans can purchase exclusive merch, taste new food and beverage offerings based on the show, take part in free giveaways, and look out for fun surprises. Find the closest location here https://strangerthings-experience.com/ and visit https://strangerthings-store.com/ to get all the details!

In honor of Stranger Things Day, the supernatural drama will be teaming up with various retailers for exclusive merchandise, such as Eggo, FUNKO, Vans, Disguise costumes, and more. This includes a partnership with Fanatics for physical and digital collectibles, as well as Balmain and Moon Boot developing high-end fashion collections.

The official store of Netflix, Netflix.shop, is also celebrating all week long with daily Stranger Things drops, featuring limited edition collectible cards from Zero Cool and exclusive designs by artists Butcher Billy and Kyle Lambert. Meanwhile, QVC+ will launch a series of Stranger Things streaming shopping stunts starting on November 6, giving fans an up-close-and-personal look into the Stranger Things Experience alongside social influencer Tessa Netting.

