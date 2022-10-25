Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, and Viola Prettejohn will star in FX‘s series adaptation of Never Let Me Go, which will air exclusively on Hulu in the United States. Based on the Kazuo Ishiguro novel of the same name, the sci-fi thriller “is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” said Gina Balian, President, FX Entertainment. “We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro, and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”

The show stars Prettejohn as a rebellious teenage clone named Thora, who “escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society, but as she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human,” according to the description. It is also set to star Aiysha Hart (Colette), Spike Fearn (The Amazing Mr. Blunden), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe), Gary Beadle (Small Axe), Kwami Odoom (Death in Paradise), Susan Brown (Game of Thrones), Keira Chanse (Come Away), and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

This isn’t the first time the novel has been adapted, as Searchlight Pictures previously did so for the 2010 film of the same name starring Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield, and Keira Knightley.

The Nevers writer Melissa Iqbal is behind the project alongside Marc Munden. Never Let Me Go comes from DNA Films, which also produced the feature film version, and Searchlight TV, which distributed the movie. Iqbal will serve as executive producer on the series alongside Allon Reich, Maria Fleischer, and Andrew MacDonald.

The series will also air on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories.

