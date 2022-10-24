‘Twin Peaks’ Original Cast Members Have Emotional Reunion

Some of the original cast members of Twin Peaks came together for a damn fine reunion over the weekend, and it had them “feelin’ all the feels.”

Riverdale star Mädchen Amick, who played waitress Shelly Johnson in the cult ABC series, shared a photo on Instagram showing the various cast members gathered around a table drinking wine. The picture included Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, and Kimmy Robertson.

“Precious moments with looong time friends,” Amick captioned the photo. “Feelin all the feels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick)

Ashbrook, who played Shelly’s lover Bobby Briggs, also shared the photo, writing, “A few of my favorite people on earth…” He also posted a selfie with his former on-screen partner, Amick.

The reunion came as part of the Spooky Empire convention, which took place between October 21 and October 23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Described as “the dark side of Comic-Con,” Spooky Empire is primarily focused on horror and sci-fi and features vendors, a film and tattoo festival, music, and celebrity guests.

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks premiered on April 8, 1990, and originally ran for two seasons until its cancellation in 1991. The series centered on FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (MacLachlan) and his investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Lee) in the mysterious town of Twin Peaks. With its uncanny tone, supernatural elements, and eccentric characters, the series became a cult hit.

The show returned in 2017 for a third season on Showtime, with Lynch serving as director of all 18 episodes. The revival saw many of the show’s original stars, including those listed above, reprise their roles.