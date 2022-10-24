‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44

Zuri Craig, a singer and actor who wowed judges on America’s Got Talent as one-half of the music duo Craig Lewis Band, has died. He was 44.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family posted on the star’s website, revealing that he passed away on Friday, October 21. A cause of death has yet to be released.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers,” the statement continued. “Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)

Craig came into the spotlight in 2015 when he appeared on America’s Got Talent alongside his music partner Jeffrey Lewis. The duo quickly won over the judges, performing electric renditions of James Brown’s “This is a Man’s World” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.” They earned a spot in the season finale but ultimately finished in fifth place, losing out to ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

Before his AGT appearance, Craig worked as an actor, primarily featuring in various Tyler Perry projects, including Madea’s Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, and Madea Gets a Job. More recently, he worked on the web series Black Hollywood Atlanta.

Fans and friends took to social media to share their condolences and tributes, including Craig’s bandmate, Lewis, who tweeted, “On yesterday I lost my brother, my friend. I am broken, completely devastated. I love you more than words can express. The CraigLewis Band Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend.”

On yesterday I lost my brother, my friend. I am broken, completely devastated. I love you more than words can express. The CraigLewis Band Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Ox6jXTx8an — Jeffery Lewis (@iamjefferylewis) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, former Chasing Atlanta cast member Quentin Harris wrote, “RIP #ZuriCraig thank you for giving me confidence in my voice. Thank you for the many opportunities & thank you for being a friend. Wow.”

RIP #ZuriCraig thank you for giving me confidence in my voice. Thank you for the many opportunities & thank you for being a friend. Wow 💔🥹 pic.twitter.com/AqKs6HR833 — Q✨ (@QuentinTHarris) October 23, 2022

“Omg this is soooooo sad!!!!! RIP Zuri Craig!! He was my favorite from the play!! His voice was beautiful!!!,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “Zuri Craig’s passing just hits different when you grew up on Madea plays.”

Omg this is soooooo sad!!!!! RIP Zuri Craig!! He was my favorite from the play!! His voice was beautiful!!! pic.twitter.com/kW8F7FnW48 — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) October 23, 2022

Zuri Craig’s passing just hits different when you grew up on Madea plays 😢 — Kayla B 🥰 (@_kaaynicole) October 23, 2022

Check out more tributes below.

Rest easy

RIP Zuri Craig pic.twitter.com/53SMKTBjBC — 1st Name _____ Last Name Gary (@MyBizDntPayU) October 23, 2022

#MadeasBigHappyFamily was an Amazingly Funny Play, & one of my many favorites. This Play featured #ZuriCraig‘s amazing voice and talent. The entire cast done phenomenal. He will truly be Missed. My Condolences to his Friends and Family.#ZuriCraig #RIP🕊#MakeEveryMomentCount pic.twitter.com/nYwGjBJBlq — QuitaB (@TnRedbone615) October 23, 2022

So sad to hear this news! My good friend Zuri Craig has passed away! The world will be missing one of the greatest voices on this side of Heaven! RIH Zuri!https://t.co/BpYglurBhu pic.twitter.com/1kbvA1awlR — Dr. M3$$Y • — on ❤️ iHeartRadio (@thedarnellshow_) October 23, 2022