‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44

Zuri Craig
Zuri Craig, a singer and actor who wowed judges on America’s Got Talent as one-half of the music duo Craig Lewis Band, has died. He was 44.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family posted on the star’s website, revealing that he passed away on Friday, October 21. A cause of death has yet to be released.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers,” the statement continued. “Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

 

Craig came into the spotlight in 2015 when he appeared on America’s Got Talent alongside his music partner Jeffrey Lewis. The duo quickly won over the judges, performing electric renditions of James Brown’s “This is a Man’s World” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.” They earned a spot in the season finale but ultimately finished in fifth place, losing out to ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

Before his AGT appearance, Craig worked as an actor, primarily featuring in various Tyler Perry projects, including Madea’s Big Happy Family, A Madea Christmas, and Madea Gets a Job. More recently, he worked on the web series Black Hollywood Atlanta.

Fans and friends took to social media to share their condolences and tributes, including Craig’s bandmate, Lewis, who tweeted, “On yesterday I lost my brother, my friend. I am broken, completely devastated. I love you more than words can express. The CraigLewis Band Forever! Rest In Peace My Friend.”

Meanwhile, former Chasing Atlanta cast member Quentin Harris wrote, “RIP #ZuriCraig thank you for giving me confidence in my voice. Thank you for the many opportunities & thank you for being a friend. Wow.”

“Omg this is soooooo sad!!!!! RIP Zuri Craig!! He was my favorite from the play!! His voice was beautiful!!!,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote, “Zuri Craig’s passing just hits different when you grew up on Madea plays.”

Check out more tributes below.

Zuri Craig