‘Boiling Point’: Stephen Graham Movie to Become TV Series

The critically acclaimed film Boiling Point, which stars Stephen Graham (Help) as a charismatic but overworked chef, is set to be adapted for television by the BBC.

Picking up six months from where the film left off, the five-part series will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her, including Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily. The film’s co-writers, James Cummings and Philip Barantini, will reunite, with Cummings writing and Barantini directing the first two episodes.

First released in 2021, the film revolved around a fast-paced kitchen at a busy London restaurant. The action was set over the course of one night and used a one-shot technique for the entire feature, heightening the stress and intensity. However, Graham and Walters have confirmed the series won’t be using the same process.

“Although we have hung up our feature-length one-shot boots, our audiences can still be excited by extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film,” Graham and Walters said. “To be able to explore and go on a journey with our established and new characters will be a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions, but a rollercoaster you will want to keep getting back on.

“Our aim is to make powerful drama which reflects social realism, raising real-life issues which have an effect on each and every one of us.”

It will be executive produced by Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli for Ascendant Fox, Walters and Graham for Matriarch Productions, Barantini for Made Up Productions, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, and Cummings. The series producer is Graham Drover. BBC Studios will handle international distribution.

“I am so thrilled to bring Boiling Point to the small screen, enabling us to explore some of our wonderful characters further,” Barantini stated. “I couldn’t imagine a better home than the BBC to be able to do that. Also, to be able to team up with Ascendant Fox and Matriarch for my new company’s first TV series has been an absolute dream.”

“The response to our film has been incredible, and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing,” added Cummings. “Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds… and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”

