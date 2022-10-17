‘Southern Charm’ Spinoff ‘Southern Hospitality’ Gets Trailer & Premiere Date

Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte has a new spinoff, aptly titled Southern Hospitality.

The new reality series will focus on her restaurant business, seemingly following in the footsteps of Lisa Vanderpump to create the Southern version of Vanderpump Rules. All the drama, gossip, and heartbreak found in Bravo’s first restaurant series can be found at Bonaparte’s premiere restaurant (she owns four with her husband), Republic Garden & Lounge.

The reality star shared the trailer for the first season of the series on her instagram:

When your job is to party at Charleston’s hottest club, working hard can mean playing hard — but Bonaparte is not interested in her staff’s theatrics. Always one to lay down the law, the trailer shows her dealing with her staff, who routinely show up late and with terrible excuses.

But the heart of the series will likely focus on the relationships between coworkers, and how ugly and messy things can get when your best friends are also the people you work with, and party with, every day. Like Vanderpump Rules, this cast seems to all know each other intimately, which will make for fireworks in and outside the Lounge.

While Bonaparte has high standards for her staff, she also treats them like family, helping them to navigate problems in their personal lives.

Will it be as big a hit as Bravo’s previous restaurant reality series? Only time will tell, but with the Vanderpump Rules cast getting older (and far too famous for a part-time restaurant job), it might be a good time for a similar series to step in.

Southern Hospitality, Series Premiere, Monday, November 28, 9/8c, Bravo