Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.

In her monologue on Saturday, Megan rightly pointed out that she’s “one of the hottest MCs in the game right now” but contended that “there’s so much more to [her] than meets the eye.”

For example, she said, she’s a good actress. “I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I think I do a pretty good British accent,” she added, before switching accents and saying, “Put me in Bridgerton, bitch.”

And the “Hot Girl Hospital” sketch also showed off Megan’s acting chops, as she and Nwodim and Johnson played nurses more concerned about giving patients “wigs, butts, and clothes” than life-saving medicine.

“From Shonda Rhimes and the top commenters on The Shade Room’s Instagram, it’s Hot Girl Hospital, the story of three everyday heroes glowing up their community, one dusty chick at a time,” the trailer’s voiceover touted. “When life is on the line, these are the three women who will answer the call, say something rude, and then hang up.”

In other sketches on the show, Megan joined Nwodim and SNL costar Bowen Yang in a plus-one music video called “We Got Brought” and appeared in a faux-PSA for a women’s charity, St. Andrew’s Center for Shivering Girls, that provides boyfriend sweatshirts to single women.

Of course, the Grammy winner also brought her music to Saturday’s show, performing the songs “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B,” on the Studio 8H stage.

Megan won’t be the last double threat to host and perform on Saturday Night Live this season. On Saturday, SNL announced on Twitter that Jack Harlow would do the same for the show’s October 29 episode.

