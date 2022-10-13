‘Fargo’ Adds David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell & More to Season 5 Cast

Fargo‘s Season 5 ensemble is growing as David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez join the all-star cast of FX‘s anthology series.

The performers join previously announced cast members Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Juno Temple, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. Following Season 4’s 1950s-set story following Chris Rock‘s Loy Cannon, the next chapter is speeding forward in time to the year 2019.

This time around, the season asks the question, “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” It might be a little vague, but that’s all of the details that viewers have been given so far as to the Season 5 plot. In the series, according to Deadline, Rysdahl has been cast as Wayne Lyon, Spruell will portray Ole Munch, Pohly has been tasked with playing Agent Meyer, and Gomez is taking on the part of Agent Joaquin.

From creator, writer, and director Noah Hawley, the series is inspired by the 1996 film starring Frances McDormand by Joel and Ethan Coen who serve as executive producers alongside Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark, Kim todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo the series debuted in 2014 and originally starred Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman.

More recent seasons have featured stars including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Wilson, Bokeem Woodbine, Ewan McGregor, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, among many others. The series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming fifth season of the series which continues to take shape at FX, and catch up on Fargo anytime on Hulu.

Fargo, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, FX