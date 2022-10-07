‘Blockbuster’: Timmy & Eliza Try to Keep the Business Together in First Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming workplace comedy Blockbuster, about the employees of the last remaining chain video store, has arrived.

At the helm of the little store that could, is Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world who has spent the majority of his adult life dedicated to his love of movies. Timmy’s passion for film has kept him at his first and only job, managing the Blockbuster Video store in his hometown. When Timmy’s informed that his Blockbuster has become the very last in America, panic begins to set in.

With a dedicated staff under his direction, Timmy is more determined than ever to take action to stay open and keep them employed despite the big change. But it isn’t all concerning as Timmy and the rest of the workers realize that being the last Blockbuster might actually be a good thing, serving as the perfect remedy to rekindle the human connections being lost in the digital age.

The endeavor also unexpectedly reunites Timmy with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero) who has recently come back to work for him. As they operate together, will Eliza and Timmy’s efforts to preserve the past at Blockbuster help bring him into the present? Timmy’s employees can certainly hope so.

See Also 'Blockbuster': Randall Park & Melissa Fumero Tease Nostalgia-Filled Comedy Stars share their childhood memories of combing through Blockbuster's countless VHS tapes ahead of the workplace comedy's November premiere.

Along with Eliza and Timmy, Blockbuster features an ensemble that includes Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), Connie (Olga Merediz), Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), Percy (J.B. Smoove), and Kayla (Kamaia Fairburn). Together, they’re featured in the show’s key art, above, and get ready to deliver some serious laughs in the trailer as well.

Catch that first look, above, and keep your calendar open for the arrival of this fresh comedy series.

Blockbuster, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 3, Netflix