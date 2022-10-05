The October 5 episode of The Masked Singer kicks off with panelist Robin Thicke performing the song “As Long As We Got Each Other” in honor of this late dad, who co-wrote the catchy tune.

The song was the theme of the long-running sitcom Growing Pains, which aired between 1985 and 1992 and starred Alan Thicke as psychiatrist Jason Seaver, who alongside his wife Maggie (Joanna Kerns) raises a family in suburban New York. The show ran for seven seasons and won two Emmy Awards.

Thicke’s performance on the Fox competition is accompanied by a montage of old-school photos of Thicke and fellow Masked Singer members Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Nick Cannon over the years, which mimics Growing Pains‘ opening credits.

Cannon calls the touching performance “an amazing tribute to America’s dad, and Robin’s dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke.” Thicke passed away from a heart attack at age 69 in 2016 after playing hockey with his then-teen son, Carter. Thicke is survived by his wife, Tanya, and three sons, Robin, Brennan, and Carter. Besides his acting work, he was a frequent game show and talk show host and wrote several TV theme songs including Diff’rent Strokes, The Facts of Life, and the original theme for Wheel of Fortune.

Speaking of theme songs, tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer is “TV Theme Night,” which features two all-new contestants trying their hands at famous television theme songs, hoping to beat out The Harp.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox