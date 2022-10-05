Being Corny at ‘Abbott,’ New ‘Vampire’ in Town, ‘Love Boat’ Gets Real, Prince Andrew’s Downfall

The spotlight in this week’s excellent Abbott Elementary falls on nerdy Jacob when a performing troupe comes to Philly. Syfy’s whimsical Reginald the Vampire joins a new season of Chucky for a supernatural twofer. CBS turns The Love Boat into the latest dating reality show. The documentary Banished explores the scandalous downfall of Britain’s Prince Andrew.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

This wonderful Emmy-winning comedy has a way of making you laugh till you cry, then you may find yourself tearing up all over again because of its emotional generosity. This week’s episode focuses on Jacob (Chris Perfetti), the token Caucasian in the inner-city public school whose proud nerdiness is further exposed when a traveling troupe of performers (The Story Samurai) arrives, rekindling his memories of time spent with the group. Everyone else sees them, and him, as hopelessly corny, but only Janine (Quinta Brunson) is willing to level with Jacob that people may be laughing more at him than with him. Meanwhile, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) is overwhelmed with her combined second/third grade class, but she won’t admit it: “I’m so tough brass knuckles wear me to a fight.” Has she met her match?

James Dittiger/SYFY

Reginald the Vampire

Series Premiere 10/9c

Vampires are all the rage, with the steamy bloodsuckers of AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire about to be joined on Sundays by the ageless teenage vampire in Showtime’s adaptation of Let the Right One In (Oct. 9). For a change of pace and more comical tone, meet Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon from the Spider Man franchise), a born loser in a dead-end job at a Slushy Shack in Akron, Ohio who gets taken under the wing of dashing vampire Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles). A moment of spellbinding confidence-boosting goes awry when Reginald is turned immortal with a new appetite for blood. “I’m like this forever?” he gripes, only to be wryly informed by his maker, “Being a fat vampire, that’s gonna cause some problems within the vampire community.” Based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series. The pilot follows the Season 2 premiere of Chucky (9/8c, also on USA), in which the demon doll from Child’s Play is out for revenge on the trio of teens who ruined his murderous plot against America’s kids last season.

Sara Mally/CBS

The Real Love Boat

Series Premiere 9/8c

From the “is nothing sacred” TV files comes a new dating show inspired by the iconic guilty pleasure from the 1970s-’80s. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts, sailing stunning sites along the Mediterranean with singles in a competition where unlucky suitors will be told to “Shove Off” at each sail away. The action begins in magical Barcelona with a talent-show challenge. Original Love Boat bartender Ted Lange (Isaac) guests in the pilot, turning over his shaker to Ezra Freeman, one of the crew members who will be fixtures along the way, including Cruise Director Matt Mitcham and Captain Paolo Arrigo.

Prince Andrew: Banished

Documentary Premiere

Any time we glimpsed Prince Andrew amid the mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, it felt like we were witnessing a walk of shame. This gossipy documentary unpacks the myriad scandals, including allegations of sex trafficking and association with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein, that led the royal son to resign from his public roles and to be stripped of his honorary patronages.

