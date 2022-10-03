It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.

Though it’s hard to imagine the AMC drama series without him, Reedus revealed that even if he’s taken an alternate career path, he’d still be in the creative space. He’d probably be “making artwork and living a big house with a bunch of stray cats,” he admitted. And while art is one way he relaxes, he also rides motorcycles — his favorite activity, along with sleep.

Is the guy behind surly survivor Daryl more of a homebody or a party guy? Reedus admitted that has changed with his time on The Walking Dead. “I’m totally a stay-at-home guy,” he explained. “I used to be the party guy. But then we got on a hit TV show and I’m the stay-at-home guy.”

Plus, don’t forget: While The Walking Dead is currently airing its final episodes (only seven to go), this won’t be the last we see of Reedus as Daryl. He’s set to star in one of the upcoming spinoffs.

