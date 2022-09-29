‘Prince Andrew: Banished’: Peacock Unveils Trailer for Revealing Documentary (VIDEO)

Peacock is digging into the drama surrounding Prince Andrew, Duke of York in the upcoming 90-minute documentary Prince Andrew: Banished.

Set to release on Wednesday, October 5, Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how the royal essentially fell from grace, both publicly and from within the institution he was born from. Formerly regarded as the good-looking son of Queen Elizabeth II and a decorated naval officer, Prince Andrew’s antics are coming under fire in this revealing new title.

Along with unveiling key art for the documentary, Peacock has released the official trailer for Prince Andrew: Banished, above. The title explores how the royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family when he was accused of abusing an underage girl associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew: Banished features new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of the prince’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light. The documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that drove him into the orbit of sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and then into a sex trafficking scandal that threatens to topple the House of Windsor.

Directed by Jamie Crawford, they serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn, Sam Sniderman, Nina Burleigh, Emma Cooper, and Barbara Shearer. Meanwhile, on the Blue Ant Studios production, Nick McKinney is attached as a senior producer and Frank Ombres is producing.

Prince Andrew: Banished, Documentary Premiere, Wednesday, October 5, Peacock