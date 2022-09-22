‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle Tackles a Cold Case in First Trailer (VIDEO)

A new mystery is coming to BritBox with the debut of Karen Pirie, a three-part drama based on Val McDermid’s best-selling novels.

Set to arrive Tuesday, October 25, on the exclusive streaming platform, Karen Pirie is adapted for television by Emer Kenny and features Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle in the titular starring role of DS Karen Pirie. In an exclusive first look at the show, above, she’s taking on a cold case that will lead in unexpected directions.

Described as a young Scottish detective with a quick mouth, and a tenacious desire to uncover the truth, Karen Pirie is the perfect person to pursue such cases. The case in question being explored in this series is a murder that took place in St. Andrews 25 years ago.

The victim, Rosie Duff, has since become the subject of a true crime podcast that calls into question the police’s lack of focus on solving the case. Rosie’s body was discovered abandoned on the Cathedral grounds, and since then, no one has faced justice for the crime.

As teased in the trailer, above, Karen’s working hard as she heads up the case, revisiting old suspects and clues, she’ll unearth fresh evidence and a potential mystery suspect. And when suspects start coming under attack, the cold case suddenly finds itself becoming a live investigation.

There’s also a large emphasis on Karen’s role in a male-dominated field, “We play with this idea of she’s so cool and weird,” Lyle told TV Insider about her character in August. “She’s quite a bit of an oddball. She’s trying to fit in quite a lot with the men. But by doing that, she actually ends up isolating herself completely.”

Get a look at her journey with the sneak peek, above, and don’t miss Karen Pirie when the series arrives on BritBox.

Karen Pirie, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 25, BritBox