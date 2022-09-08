Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Helen Mirren & More Pay Tribute

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The Queen, who reigned for a historic 70 years, passed away at her home in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle, and was surrounded by family members.

The Royal Family released a statement on social media. It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Royal Family also shared the following statement from King Charles: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The world has begun to mourn the British monarch. Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, wrote, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

 

See more of the tributes shared below.

 

