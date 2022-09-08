Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Helen Mirren & More Pay Tribute

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The Queen, who reigned for a historic 70 years, passed away at her home in the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle, and was surrounded by family members.

See Also Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96 British monarch reigned for more than 70 years.

The Royal Family released a statement on social media. It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Royal Family also shared the following statement from King Charles: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The world has begun to mourn the British monarch. Helen Mirren, who played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, wrote, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

See more of the tributes shared below.

RIP to an incredible, dedicated woman. Prayers for her family and the country she loved and served with such honor. https://t.co/1Gu2aXs9bk — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) September 8, 2022

RIP HM Queen Elizabeth II. Deeply saddened at this tragic news. I always had enormous respect for Her Majesty. She had an enormous sense of duty and compassion. She will be sorely missed and not just by me. Our condolences to her family. God rest her soul. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1zFN4kqOo — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Very saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 8, 2022