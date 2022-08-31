‘Life With Derek’ Cast Reunites on Set of Spinoff Movie

Fans of the early 2000s hit family series Life With Derek will be happy to know the cast has reunited onscreen once again!

On August 31, the stars of the Disney Channel classic shared photos from the set of a new spinoff movie, Life with Lucas. It continues the trend of beloved ’90s and early 2000s YA shows being rebooted or revived (see Girl Meets World, Raven’s Home, Saved by the Bell, and Bel-Air) for a modern audience.

When we last left the teens, both Derek (Michael Seater) and Casey (Ashley Leggat) had been accepted to the same university, ready to head off to college. The new feature will focus on what has happened to our favorite step-siblings in the last 15 years. Both are now raising families of their own, in completely different ways, of course.

Leggat took to Twitter to post photos with her onscreen step-brother and mother, as well as the new kids in the cast. John Ralston, who played their father George, was not seen in the pictures — but hopefully, he will be reprising his role as well.

We’re backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming Life with Luca. I can’t wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years. @shaftesburykids @family_channel @michaelseater pic.twitter.com/P5GCJNy3Wf — Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) August 31, 2022

Derek returns as the single dad of a 14-year-old daughter, and yes, he did find success as a musician. Casey is a successful lawyer and mother of three, and her oldest, Luca, also 14, provides the antics Derek brought in the original series. The teenager loves video games, pranks, and frustrating his rigid mother.

When their parents build a new house, Derek and Casey pay a visit to the homestead and reunite for the first time in a long time. This time, however, they are actually happy to see each other — it’s their teens who are now at odds. Karma, or something like that.

Stay tuned for more info on the movie as details are released!