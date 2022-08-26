‘Chicago Med’: Sasha Roiz And Lilah Richcreek Estrada Join Season 8

The upcoming eighth season of Chicago Med is expanding its cast as Sasha Roiz, who was recently in 9-1-1, and Lilah Richcreek Estrada (Grace and Frankie) are joining the hit medical drama.

According to Deadline, Roiz will portray Jack Egan, a multimillionaire renaissance man, while Estrada will play Nellie Cuevas, a psych fellow working alongside Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). Both actors will be appearing as recurring guest stars throughout Season 8, which is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m on NBC.

The series aired its seventh season finale on May 25, 2022, which saw Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) trapped in a burning building after helping undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel). This scenario sets the groundwork for a potential crossover with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., which also premiere on September 21.

Roiz is best known for playing Sam Adama in the sci-fi series Caprica and Captain Sean Renard in the fantasy drama Grimm. His other credits include Warehouse 13, Suits, and Departure. Most recently, he portrayed President Andrew Wright in the short-lived NBC crime drama thriller The Endgame alongside Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé.

Estrada, meanwhile, most recently appeared in the Disney+ series Four Dads and worked on the as-yet-untitled Leslie Odom and Kerry Washington project for NBC. She has also featured in the likes of The Wonder Years, Dave, Grace and Frankie, Cougar Town, The Great Indoors, and Man with a Plan.

Chicago Med is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Nicole Rubio, and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce.

Chicago Med, Season 8, Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, NBC