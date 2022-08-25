‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Ups Prize Money, Welcomes Back Live Audience

America’s Funniest Home Videos is gearing up for its 33rd season at ABC and is celebrating the latest chapter by welcoming back a live studio audience for the first time in two years, and doubling its weekly prize money.

Set to return Sunday, October 2, AFV will see Alfonso Ribeiro reprise his role as host of the fan-favorite series spotlighting videos captured by everyday people. First-place winners can look forward to the new weekly prize of $20,000. Meanwhile, the second and third-place prizes have also been doubled, totaling $6,000 and $4,000.

First-place prize winners will then move on to the season’s next competition round where they’ll vie for the $100,000. All $100,000 winners will then compete for a grand prize vacation package. Over the years AFV has given away more than $17 million in prize money and featured over two million video clips.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a live audience back to the studio after two years,” said Vin Di Bona, Executive Producer and Director of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Adding, “We’re starting with a limited audience size of 50 people, and hope to be back to full audience capacity of 200, soon.”

“The studio audience has always been an essential part of our set, and an integral part of the show, providing an effusive energy felt by our viewers, host, and crew,” Di Bona continued. “Now, more than ever, people need the laughter AFV provides, and with the doubling of the weekly prize money, we’re set for our biggest season yet.”

If you’d like to enter for a chance to win these doubled prizes, fans are encouraged to submit their videos at www.afv.com. Don’t miss the laughs to come when America’s Funniest Home Videos returns this fall.

America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season 33 Premiere, Sunday, October 2, ABC