Dania Ramirez Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’

Dania Ramirez, who currently stars in the Netflix fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, has landed a lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series Alert.

According to Variety, Ramirez will play Nikki, a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago when her 11-year-old son went missing. This inspired her to join the Missing Person’s Unit, where she now heads up the department. Her personal connection to the victims and their families is evident in every case as she helps others find their loved ones, even though she couldn’t find her own.

Fox ordered the series back in May, revealing it as part of the network’s upfronts presentation for advertisers. It comes from writer John Eisendrath (The Blacklist), who is on board as executive producer and showrunner. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

Ramirez is known for her early roles in several prominent TV shows, including Maya Herrera in Heroes, Alex in Entourage, and Blanca during the last season of The Sopranos. She went on to land main roles in the comedy-drama Devious Maids, where she played Rosie Falta, and the fantasy-adventure series Once Upon a Time, where she portrayed Cinderella / Jacinda Vidrio.

More recently, Ramirez played Aimee Eden in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, which is currently preparing for its second season. She has also appeared in films such as X-Men: The Last Stand, American Reunion, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Alert, TBA, Fox