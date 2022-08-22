‘General Hospital’ Sets Emma Samms’ Return as Holly Sutton

General Hospital fans, we’re finally going to get answers about how Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive.

ABC has set a return for Samms, who hasn’t been seen due to the actress having COVID then long COVID, according to Deadline. Samms will next be seen in October on the daytime soap.

Samms first debuted as Holly Sutton in 1982, and her first run on General Hospital went through 1992. She then appeared in multiple episodes in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2020. It was during her last return that viewers learned that Holly wasn’t dead as they thought, but rather being kept in a cell in Monte Carlo.

“I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again, I get to play the wonderful character of Holly Sutton,” Samms said in a statement to Deadline. “No one is more interested in what’s happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!”

Samms also shared the news of her return on Twitter, writing, “So excited! And so grateful to @valentinifrank for making this possible despite my ongoing Long COVID.”

Executive producer Frank Valentini said in his own statement, “I am thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly’s story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage.”

Samms’ TV credits also include Doctors, the original Dynasty, and The Colbys.

This news comes as the number of soap operas on networks is down to three heading into the fall season: General Hospital on ABC and The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Days of Our Lives is moving from NBC to Peacock. And so there may be less competition for your attention during the daytime when it comes to soaps, but something tells us Samms’ return would make General Hospital must-watch anyway.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC