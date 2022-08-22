‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and More to Premiere on Disney+ Day

Disney+ has announced a host of new premieres for its upcoming Disney+ Day on Thursday, September 8, including the debut of the latest Marvel Studios film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Chris Hemsworth-starring movie will headline the highly anticipated Disney+ Day, which will see celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products. Other notable premieres set to land on the streamer include Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, and a new short from The Simpsons titled “Welcome to the Club.”

Other newly announced titles include the behind-the-scenes feature Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, the original Latin American series Tierra Incógnita, the Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and the original short film Remembering from Emmy® Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and is the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It follows the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced before — one of self-discovery. However, his quest is interrupted by the galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

The film will see Thor enlisting the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Elsewhere, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances will look back on the 20 most iconic dances from across 30 seasons of the long-running ABC competition series. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, the pro-dancers will countdown their most unforgettable performances, all leading to the Season 31 premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19.

The Disney+ Day festivities also include perks for subscribers, including early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, celebratory photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights, and more. In addition, Disney+ Day special screenings will return to select AMC Theatres from September 8-19.

