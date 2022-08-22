Ioane ‘John’ King, Actor in ‘Spartacus’ TV series, Dies at 49

Ioane ‘John’ King, one of the main stars of the Starz drama Spartacus, has died following a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. He was 49.

The New Zealand actor’s passing was confirmed by family members on a Facebook page dedicated to King’s battle with the disease. He was said to have died in the company of loving friends and family after his cancer had spread to his pancreas and other organs.

“John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being,” the Facebook post read. “Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love.”

King, who played the gladiator Rhaskos in Spartacus, was diagnosed in January and began chemotherapy in March, according to a fundraising page set up by his family. A memorial service for the actor was held on Friday, August 19, in Papakura, a southern suburb of Auckland in northern New Zealand.

Manu Bennett, who portrayed Crixus in the Starz series, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram, writing, “Saddened by the passing of Ioane (John) King who played the role of Rhaskos on Spartacus. John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated.”

He continued: “On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos… I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, “Brother!””

King’s passing marks the second death amongst Spartacus alums. In 2010, the show’s lead actor Andy Whitfield was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and died 18 months later at age 39.